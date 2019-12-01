Iran to Open 4 New Innovation Factories

In an interview with Fars, Sattari said his office is pursuing programs to open and support more innovation factories and centers in various provinces.

The vice president said four innovation factories and complexes are going to open in the provinces of Kerman, Fars, Ardabil and Khorasan Razavi, noting that they would be built in the derelict sites and unused constructions.

The innovation factory of the Kerman Province covers an area of more than 30,000 square meters and will be inaugurated in the near future, he added.

The start-ups and knowledge-based companies will have the opportunity to set up new businesses in the factories and pave the way for a big rise in the development of technology in the country, Sattari said.

The vice president also pledged that the Iranian administration will support the private sector companies that make investment in the innovation centers, saying such help includes bank loans and plans to ease the process of granting the necessary licenses.

Under a long-term strategy, Iran will be opening 8 innovation factories.

In November, President Hassan Rouhani opened the Azadi Innovation Factory in western Tehran, saying it provides opportunities for the start-ups and young innovators to work together with the help of accelerators and get rid of bureaucracies.

Known as the first branch of the Pardis Technology Park, the innovation factory covers an area of 18,500 square meters and provides employment for 3,500 university graduates and young entrepreneurs.

The Azadi Innovation Factory includes 10 separate sections and a central building providing opportunities for Iranian start-ups in a broad range of fields, such as tourism, architecture and urban life, nanopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, insurance and financial innovations, content creation, and cyber security.