Iran to host three-way talks with Russia and China amid efforts to prevent snapback sanctions

Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran is in continuous consultations with these two countries to prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism, aimed at reimposing inti-Iran sanctions, or at least mitigate its consequences.

Responding to a question about how much Iran can rely on Russia and China if the snapback threat materializes, Baqaei noted that both countries are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA and are also permanent members of the UN Security Council, which gives them influential roles in any process of the top world body.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Iran shares aligned positions with Moscow and Beijing and enjoys strong relations with both nations.

Baqaei further said that from legal, ethical, and political perspectives, there is no valid basis to reinstate the sanctions lifted under the JCPOA.