Iran to Host Extraordinary Meeting of Rouhani, Putin, Erdogan

The Islamic Republic of Iran will be hosting an extraordinary online summit of the Astana Peace Process on Wednesday, July 1, a presidential official has announced.

Deputy head for communications and information at the Iranian president’s office announced on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be hosting the extraordinary summit of the Astana Peace Process on Wednesday, July 1, via videoconference.

Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey, are going to deliver speeches at the virtual trilateral meeting before the summit concludes with a statement, Alireza Moezzi said.

“In the virtual meetings, the three guarantor states of the Astana Peace (Process) will be exchanging views about the ways to establish and strengthen sustainable peace in Syria,” he added.