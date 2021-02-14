Iran to Hold ‏Third Technology Investment Meeting

The third edition of the Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2021) is to be held in Tehran on February 17, 2021, with the support of Iran’s National Innovation Fund (INIF).

Investment companies from the eight developing countries of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation will attend the third Technology Investment Meeting.

‏According to the international affairs manager of INIF, Sohrab Assa, the TIM 2021 event is where the best technology-based ideas and startups are introduced to international and professional investors.

Startups from Iran will share their experiences and ideas with the representatives of other countries with the aim of expanding mutual interactions and providing solutions to technology issues in the D-8 member states, he noted.

‏Assa pointed out that different companies, including foreign investors and entrepreneurs have expressed their preparedness to attend the meeting.

“Iran National Innovation Fund hosts this event with the aim of exploring international innovation potentialities,” he said, adding that 12 Iranian startups in different fields will present their works at this event.

“Due to healthcare considerations, the event will be held virtually,” Assa added.

According to Assa, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation was established in order to improve the position of developing countries in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in business relations, increase participation in decision-making at an international level, and provide a better standard of living among the eight countries of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Nigeria, Pakistan, Malaysia and Iran.

‏The event will be held on February 17, 2021, in cooperation with the INIF’s ecosystem development management, Pardis Technology Park, D-8 technology and exchange network, and KarenCrowd agency.

‏According to Mostafa Baghdadi, the INIF’s ecosystem development manager, the event will be held from 11 am to 2:30 pm (GMT) or 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm (Tehran local time). Those interested in attending the event can visit https://online.inif.ir/ch/demoday and also find out more information on https://tim.d8tten.org/.