Iran to Expand Export Markets for Its Knowledge-Based Products: VP

A senior Iranian official says the country is seeking to diversify export markets for the products developed by its domestic knowledge-based companies.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari stressed the importance of innovation centres of universities.

“Innovation centres are the birthplace of knowledge-based firms, in how fast they develop depends on their own efforts,” said Sattari while visiting the innovations centres of a prestigious university in the capital, Tehran.

“Any time I visit these centres, I see new systems, companies and products,” he added.

He praised universities’ initiative to establish innovation centres and knowledge-based companies which have considerable sales, and said the move can be a source of income for universities.

Sattari said such initiatives will build the culture of domestic production and bring universities and society closer together.