Top Russian general, his aide killed in Moscow explosio

By IFP Media Wire

Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide were killed in a blast in Moscow on Tuesday.

The blast was caused by an explosive device that had been planted in an electric scooter, Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said.

“On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted in a scooter went off near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, the investigation showed. Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide were killed in the explosion,” she added.

According to Petrenko, the Committee’s Moscow department has launched a criminal probe into the attack.

Circumstances behind the crime are currently being investigated.

Kirillov, 54, led Russia’s chemical, biological, and radiological defense forces since 2017.

