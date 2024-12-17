AEOI chief says nuclear technology in Iran not to be limited

Eslami stated at a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the Al-Aqsa Storm in Isfahan that dominating countries are trying to halt advanced technologies, especially nuclear technology, in developing countries.

He added that science and technology are among the main factors of power and authority; a country that can pursue its development independently, without reliance on others, especially the dominant system, will be able to maintain its independence and progress.

He further stated advanced sciences and technologies in the fields of nuclear energy, aerospace, information technology, nanotechnology, and biotechnology are power-generating and authority-creating, and are usually monopolized by the dominant system.

Eslami emphasized that entering these fields for independent countries is often accompanied by conditions. However, Iran, whose people have paid a heavy price for independence, freedom, and the Islamic Republic, cannot be subject to the dominant system and accept their conditions.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, referring to the efforts of some countries to stop heavy water production in Iran and destroy related facilities, added that today, this heavy water is one of Iran’s most important products, used in various industries, including medicine.

In explaining the added value of nuclear technology products, he said that one ton of methanol produced from this technology is valued at over $1.2 million, while ordinary methanol produced in petrochemicals is priced at less than $500.