Iran to Enforce Fresh Travel Bans to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The Iranian president has agreed to the enforcement of lockdowns in five major cities across the nation during the days-long holidays ahead in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

President Hassan Rouhani authorized travel restrictions to be imposed in the capital Tehran as well as in Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan and Urmia, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Wednesday.

“We should turn to the third peak in the coronavirus outbreak, which gripped part of the country,” he noted.

“With the studies we have conducted on the virus, we realized that the virus has undergone some mutations,” he said.

The minister underscored the virus is infecting people at a higher pace than before.

He expressed with the enforcement of the new travel restrictions, the infection and mortality rate from the virus will decrease.

According to the new restrictions, only the cars belonging to the citizens of these five cities are allowed to enter their hometown, and other cars will be denied entry, unless they prove they live in one of those cities.

There will be no quarantine inside these five cities, however.