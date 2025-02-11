Iranian president criticizes West for negative media portrayal, welcomes tourists to experience country’s true image

He expressed his dismay at the negative narratives about Iran, stating, “Some of the things said about Iran are so shameful that I cannot repeat them. Having traveled abroad, I can say that Iran and its people are entirely different. Iran is a land of hospitable people.”

Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, asserting that the country is a destination for people of all tastes, beliefs, and ethnicities.

He also stressed the importance of tourism as a means to foster global peace and understanding, referencing a Quranic verse that encourages travel for growth and development.

“Peace and security cannot be achieved through aggression, killing, or discrimination,” he said. “They come through communication, friendship, and kindness.”

The President also underscored Iran’s readiness to welcome international visitors across various fields, including politics, tourism, science, and commerce.

He expressed Iran’s commitment to removing barriers to tourism development and showcasing its true identity.

“We welcome those who come to Iran to see for themselves how different the reality is from the negative propaganda spread by some media outlets,” he added.