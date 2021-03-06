Iran to Build‌ Its Largest Oceanic Port in Sea of Oman: Minister

Iran is to construct an oceanic port in the Sea of Oman where the country’s largest oil terminal will be built.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said the project is aimed boosting the country’s crude exports.

“We have always wanted to take [Iran’s] oil exports beyond the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, and this end will be achieved with the construction of this port,” he noted on Saturday.

He said the port known as the port of Jask is the country’s second oceanic port after Chabahar.

The minister added construction work for the Jask port will get underway soon.

He underlined the Jask port will house a major industrial town as well as energy industries.

“The Jask port is similar to Chabahar port and our largest oil terminal will be constructed there,” he said.

The minister said the Jask port will have a capacity of more than 100 million tonnes and will play a key role in boosting national economy.