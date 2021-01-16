Iran to Begin National COVID-19 Vaccination in Coming Months: Rouhani

The Iranian president says efforts are being made to launch a national coronavirus vaccination drive in the coming months.

President Hassan Rouhani noted a COVID-19 vaccine called “Pasteur” jointly produced by Iran and another country will also hit the shelves in the next Iranian calendar year.

The president urged the public to keep observing health protocols, including decreasing travel and avoiding non-essential gatherings, to help contain the disease.

President Rouhani said he was grateful to people, medical personnel and all authorities for their contribution to the campaign against the deadly virus.

He then touched upon concerns expressed by the country’s health and medical personnel over the lifting of some restriction and the re-opening of some centres.

“These concerns are completely right given the misgivings over mutations in coronavirus as well as the cold season when windows are closed and there is the inversion phenomenon. Hence, health directives should be observed more closely than before,” he said.

The president also said he was pleased to see the trend of coronavirus infections and deaths is on the decline.