Iran to Avenge Those Who Assassinated Eminent Nuclear Scientist: Intel Minister

Iran’s intelligence minister says the country will take vengeance upon those behind the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a message on Friday, Mahmoud Alavi expressed condolences on the assassination of the eminent scientist.

“The martyrdom of the head of the Research and Innovation Department of the Ministry of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces, Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, caused deep sorrow and agony,” read the message.

“Intelligence agents have begun work to identify the mercenary terrorist elements of this savage crime, and will take revenge on the perpetrators and masterminds of this crime,” it added.