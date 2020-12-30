Iran to Attend Tokyo Int’l Art Fair Slated for March 2021

Several Iranian artists will take part in the 2021 edition of Tokyo International Art Fair, which is to be held in March 2021.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan will take part in the event in order to promote cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian artists and prominent art figures will attend the 2021 edition.

Back in 2020, Iran was scheduled to be present at the major international fair, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cultural-arts event is of major significance internationally as it provides for closer cooperation among different countries.

Most of the works of arts to be displayed will be handicrafts.

The exhibition runs from March 19 to 21, 2021.