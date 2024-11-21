Iran urges IAEA BoG to oppose E3’s resolution

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi had telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of several member states of the IAEA Board of Governors, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, and France.

During the phone calls, Araghchi highlighted the important role of the Board of Governors in safeguarding the agency’s credibility and ensuring its professional and independent performance, stressing the significance of the current meeting of the board in this regard.

The top diplomat outlined the constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its interactions with the IAEA and criticized the unjustified moves by some Western member states of the atomic agency that are pushing for a resolution against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister argued that such actions could disrupt the technical and professional functions of the agency.

He denounced the unconstructive and unjustified actions of three European countries regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The Iranian diplomat recalled the understandings reached between Iran and the IAEA during the recent visit of the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran.

Araghchi stressed that the untenable efforts of the three European countries to issue a resolution against Iran would only undermine and disrupt the cooperative processes between the IAEA and Iran.

He called on the member states of the Board of Governors to oppose the actions of the European trio and to prevent the Board from becoming a platform for advancing the political greed of certain Western countries that possess nuclear weapons and their supporters.

On Wednesday, France, Britain and Germany submitted a new anti-Iran resolution to the IAEA ahead of the board meeting. The resolution is expected to be put to a vote on Thursday.

Iran has warned that the IAEA’s potential targeting of the country with “unconstructive measures” would be met with a “proportionate response” on the part of the Islamic Republic.