Iran Thwarts over 412 Million Malware Attacks in One Year

The Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) says its cyber-security division has detected and foiled more than 412 cyberattacks over the past year.

The ICT Ministry’s public relations department said the centre for response management and coordination of operations for cyber incidents, aka Iran’s Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT), has detected and foiled a total of 412 million malware attacks in the past year, including 37 million attacks from inside the country and more than 375 million assaults from abroad.

Experts at the Iranian CERT have neutralized more than one million malware attacks every day during the past year, the ministry said, noting that over 56 million malware cases have been discovered with special arrangements.

Established in 2008, Iran’s CERT is tasked with preventing and dealing with the cyber-threats, protecting the national cyber-infrastructure, coordinating incident response activities, and detecting vulnerabilities.

The centre also gives guidelines on strengthening the security of cyber-systems, provides support for the governmental organizations, issues warnings, and offers workshops on cyber-security.