Thursday, August 18, 2022
Iran in third place of medals in Konya Islamic games

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the 8th day of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey, Iran ranked third among competing countries in terms of medals won so far.

The IRIB said Iranian athletes have so far won 37 gold, 35 silver and 44 bronze medals.

Turkey ranks first with 106 gold, 89 silver and 70 bronze medals while the second place goes to Uzbekistan that secured 43 gold, 30 silver and 48 bronze medals.

Thus far, most medals of Iran have been won by weightlifters that account for 8 gold ones.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Volleybal Team won the gold medal while its women won the silver.

Other fields in which Iranian athletes won gold include Freestyle Wrestling, Gerco-Roman Wrestling, Para Archery, Taekwondo, Para Swimming, Ping Pong, Cycling and Swimming.

