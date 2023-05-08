Monday, May 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran dismantles terror cell in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian security forces have dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with foreign-backed terror group calling itself Jaish al-Adl in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The commander of Sistan and Balouchestan police force said that during an operation, a 3-member cell consisting of anti-Iran terrorists was destroyed.

The cell is said to be behind the killing of Colonel Alireza Shahraki, a police chief in the city of Saravan, and his wife.

Jaish al-Adl is responsible for a series of terrorist attacks in Iran that killed a number of people. The deadliest attack happened in 2016 and targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Sistan and Balouchestan, killing 27.

The terror entity openly says it is a separatist group and seeks to cede Sistan and Balouchestan from Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks