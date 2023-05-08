Iran dismantles terror cell in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

The commander of Sistan and Balouchestan police force said that during an operation, a 3-member cell consisting of anti-Iran terrorists was destroyed.

The cell is said to be behind the killing of Colonel Alireza Shahraki, a police chief in the city of Saravan, and his wife.

Jaish al-Adl is responsible for a series of terrorist attacks in Iran that killed a number of people. The deadliest attack happened in 2016 and targeted a bus carrying Iranian soldiers in Sistan and Balouchestan, killing 27.

The terror entity openly says it is a separatist group and seeks to cede Sistan and Balouchestan from Iran.