Iran tells UN Security Council Afghan migration poses growing strain

Speaking on Wednesday, Iravani said Iran has “no choice but to return undocumented Afghan nationals” due to mounting pressures, which he said have worsened following Israeli aggression against Iran earlier this year.

He stressed that Iran has carried the burden of hosting Afghan refugees for decades, often without adequate international support, and cannot continue to shoulder the responsibility alone.

The envoy also expressed condolences to Afghanistan over the recent deadly earthquake and noted that Iran had promptly dispatched humanitarian aid, pledging to continue assistance.

He underlined that Afghanistan’s future must be determined by Afghans themselves through an inclusive political process that respects sovereignty and protects the rights of all citizens, especially women and girls.

Iravani warned against politicizing humanitarian aid or using sanctions as leverage, urging the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets by the US.

He reiterated Iran’s support for a stable, independent, and peaceful Afghanistan and affirmed cooperation with regional and international partners to achieve this goal.