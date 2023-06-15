Thursday, June 15, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

‘Iran, Taliban reach prisoner swap deal, release inmates’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban

Iranian and Afghan media say Tehran and the interim Taliban government have reached an agreement on exchanging prisoners, and that four Iranian inmates have been released as per the deal.

ISNA, citing Afghan media, reported that 180 Afghan prisoners were swapped with four Iranian inmates at the Qala-Islam border, in the presence of officials of the two sides.

The Afghan convicts would continue their jail terms in Afghanistan under Taliban authorities’ supervision, according to the reports.

The new development comes following days of tensions between the two sides over the Taliban’s refusal to allow Iran access to its share of water from the Helmand River.

Tehran has warned it will use pressure if the Taliban continue blocking the Iranian share of water.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks