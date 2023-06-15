‘Iran, Taliban reach prisoner swap deal, release inmates’

ISNA, citing Afghan media, reported that 180 Afghan prisoners were swapped with four Iranian inmates at the Qala-Islam border, in the presence of officials of the two sides.

The Afghan convicts would continue their jail terms in Afghanistan under Taliban authorities’ supervision, according to the reports.

The new development comes following days of tensions between the two sides over the Taliban’s refusal to allow Iran access to its share of water from the Helmand River.

Tehran has warned it will use pressure if the Taliban continue blocking the Iranian share of water.