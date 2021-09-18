Iran, Tajikistan leaders Discuss Closer Cooperation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have underlined the need to enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In a Saturday meeting in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, the two sides underscored the common religion, culture and language between the two nations.

They expressed hope both sides will work towards opening a new chapter in closer ties and cooperation between the two sides on economic, cultural and political fronts.

Raisi said there exists good potential in both countries to enhance mutual relations and cooperation.

“The deepening and promotion of reciprocal relations and interactions will also pave the way for the enhancement of regional cooperation between the two countries,” said the Iranian president.

“Iranian and Tajik officials should, through regular meetings and talks, establish lasting and all-out relations between the two Persian-language countries which will set a good example at the regional level,” Raisi noted.

Rahmon, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Iranian president for accepting his invitation to attend the 21st summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe and for visiting Tajikistan during his first overseas trip as president.

The Tajik president touched upon the history of Tehran-Dushanbe cooperation as well as the joint ventures undertaken by Iranian experts in Tajikistan, and added the friendship and affection which exist between the people and governments of both countries lay the groundwork for the promotion of bilateral cooperation and relations.