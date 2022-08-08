Monday, August 8, 2022
Iran finish runners-up in world taekwondo junior championships

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s male and female taekwondo teams finished second in the 2022 World Junior Championship in the Bulgarian capital Sofia after six days of competitions.

The tournament began last Tuesday with 786 taekwondo champions from 91 countries and ended earlier on Monday.

In the women’s competitions, Sogand Shiri and Mobina Nematzadeh gained two gold medals and Parnia Salmani and Saghar Moradi scooped two silver medals to help Iran gain the second spot after South Korea.

Abolfazl Zandi, Reza Kalhor, Abolfazl Abbasi and Matin Rezaie won four gold medals for Iran to catapult the team to the second place, after South Korea again.

Turkey, Belgium, Germany and Uzbekistan grabbed the third to sixth positions respectively.

Bulgaria won the Fighting Spirit award and Mexico claimed the Active Participation award.

The host of the next round of the competition, due to be held in 2024, will be announced during the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan Republic.

