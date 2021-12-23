Thursday, December 23, 2021
BusinessTransportationIFP Exclusive

Iran, Syria discuss closer cooperation in transportation

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Syrian transportation minister has discussed with a number of Iranian companies areas of closer cooperation in the domain of air and land transport.

In the meeting held in Damascus, Zouhair Khazim touched upon the West’s unilateral sanctions against Syrian people, and described as significant Tehran-Damascus cooperation in the field of transportation in order to counter the sanctions.

The Syrian minister also called for a framework to be set for cooperation between the two countries in the domain of air and land transportation based on legal provisions.

The Iranian delegation, for its part, also discussed the possibility of the establishment of joint air routes as well as support for repair and maintenance projects on roads in addition to making investments for the construction of new roads and bridges in Syria.

Iran has already announced its readiness for the reconstruction and restoration of ancient and historical sites in Syria as well as the construction and equipment of hotels and tourist accommodations in that country.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

