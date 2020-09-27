Iran Sympathizes with Ukraine over Military Plane Crash

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has offered sympathy to the Ukrainian nation and government over the recent military plane crash in Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, Khatibzadeh also sympathized with the families of those killed in the tragic incident.

Twenty-six people, most of them air cadets, have been killed in a military plane crash in Ukraine, officials say.

The aircraft, an Antonov-26, came down near the eastern city of Kharkiv.

The plane was carrying 20 cadets and seven officers from Kharkiv Air Force University and was on a training flight. Only one person survived.

The crash is being investigated. Officials say preliminary findings suggest the captain, not cadets, was flying the plane when it crashed.

Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here