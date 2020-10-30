Iran Sympathizes with Turkey over Tragic Earthquake

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has, in a message to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed deep sympathy over the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey’s Izmir.

In the Friday message, Foreign Minister Zarif wished speedy recovery for the injured, and informed his Turkish counterpart of Iran’s preparedness for providing any kind of assistance in that regard.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society also expressed its readiness to provide assistance for the quake-hit people of Turkey.

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and inflicted damage in both Greece and Turkey, where buildings collapsed killing at least four people with many others trapped in the rubble.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 120 were people injured the coastal province of Izmir.

People flooded into the streets in the Turkish city of Izmir after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit, witnesses said. The wreckage of multiple-story buildings in the city’s centre could be seen with people climbing out to escape. Smoke rose into the sky in several areas.