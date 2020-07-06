Iran Sympathizes with Japan over Deadly Flood, Landslide

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed regret over the recent flood and landslide in Japan, which left dozens of people killed or missing and caused heavy damages.

In a statement on Monday, Mousavi offered sympathy to the Japanese nation and government and the bereaved families of the victims.

Dozens of people are now confirmed or presumed dead amid floods and landslides triggered by torrential downpours on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu. The bad conditions are hampering search and rescue operations.

Scores of people remained stranded in southern Japan on Sunday after heavy rain the day before caused deep flooding and mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead.

Floodwaters from the Kuma River inundated many houses, buildings and vehicles, causing people to climb onto roofs and wait for rescue.

More than 40,000 soldiers, coast guard personnel and fire brigades are taking part in search and rescue operations.