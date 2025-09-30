Media WireNuclearParliamentSelected

Iran suspends IAEA cooperation but has not finalized NPT exit, lawmaker states

By IFP Editorial Staff
IAEA

An Iranian lawmaker has said that the country has not yet reached a final decision on whether to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), stressing that such a move would require consensus across all branches of the political system.

Vahid Ahmadi, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the media that discussions over leaving the NPT remain ongoing and need “greater precision.”

He emphasized that any decision must be backed collectively by Iran’s governing institutions. “If a decision is made, it should be one that the entire system supports so that it is implemented with unity,” he said.

Ahmadi noted that Iran has already suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the agency’s violations of its own rules and international law.
He noted that while non-cooperation is already in effect, withdrawal from the NPT remains undecided.

He added that the issue is complex and requires weighing the benefits, costs, and national interests.
Future developments at the international level could influence Iran’s decision, he said, but for now, “the system has not reached a conclusion.”

