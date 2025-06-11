Iran says will surely respond to IAEA resolution

In comments in a televised interview on Tuesday night, Esmaeil Baqaei warned of Iran’s reaction to a possible adoption of a provocative resolution by the IAEA BoG against Tehran.

“In case such a resolution is passed, the appropriate reaction will be definitely given (by Iran),” he stated.

Asked about Iran’s reaction to the attempts by the European troika to trigger the so-called snapback provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal, Baqaei said one of the options that Iran may take up will be reconsideration of its membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

On the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Baqaei reiterated that zero enrichment is totally unacceptable to Iran.

Baqaei stated that the Iranian negotiators are not permitted to negotiate any plan that excludes Iran’s right to enrichment.

He also added that Iran will be giving a logical, rational and balanced response to a recent proposal that the US has submitted via Oman.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.