The Supreme Court said Mohammad Ghobadlou’s appeal was rejected.

A lower court found Ghobadlou guilty of running over several police forces during protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The A policeman died and several others were wounded after Ghobadlou plowed through them.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest and violent riots including dozens of security forces.