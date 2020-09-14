Iran Summons German Envoy to Protest ‘Meddlesome’ Tweets

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has summoned Germany’s Ambassador to Tehran in protest at the embassy’s undiplomatic move to interfere in Iran’s domestic judicial affairs by sending a series of tweets.

The German ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Director General of Europe Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, September 14, over the German Embassy’s recent tweets.

In the meeting, the Director General of Europe Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the German embassy’s move as a violation of the diplomatic norms and an interference in the internal affairs of Iran.

The Iranian diplomat underlined that meddling in Iran’s laws, regulations and independent judicial procedures is by no means acceptable or tolerable, saying the German Embassy is expected to know the limits of its diplomatic mission and not to go beyond them.

The German ambassador said he would convey the issue to his government.

The envoy was summoned after the German Embassy criticized the execution of Navid Afkari, an Iranian wrestler convicted of murder, in a series of tweets.