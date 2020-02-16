Iran Strongly Condemns Saudi Attack on Yemen’s Jawf

In a statement on Sunday, Mousavi also expressed sympathy with the wronged people of Yemen and the families of the victims.

“Over the past few years we have repeatedly witnessed that whenever the Saudi-led coalition forces or their allies suffer disgraceful defeats, they dastardly slaughter women and children and [other] civilians, and create disasters using American-made weapons,” Mousavi said.

“The yesterday’s crime was just one example among dozens of their war crimes.”

Stressing the necessity of putting an end to the war in Yemen, the Iranian spokesman said “the silence of the international community towards the war crimes has emboldened the perpetrators and caused trampling on every international law and human right to continue.”

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki Saturday as saying that the Tornado warplane belonging to the kingdom’s air force had been shot down over the province of Jawf on Friday.

Yemeni forces said they shot down the warplane with an advanced surface-to-air missile.

Saudi warplanes later targeted people who had gathered near the wreckage of the jet. Officials said aid workers could not reach the site of the attack due to continuous flights by Saudi warplanes over the area.