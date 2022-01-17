Iran stations diplomats in OIC HQ in Jeddah

Several weeks ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, in Tehran, referred to Baghdad’s role in holding four rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi Arabia had agreed to issue visas for three Iranian diplomats to be stationed in the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Conference in Jeddah.

He later told Al Jazeera that the issuance of visas for Iranian diplomats in Jeddah was a positive sign.

Meanwhile, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in separate messages to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, announced his readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of negotiations in Baghdad to normalize their relations in the past months.

The Saudis moved first in cutting ties with Iran in early 2016 after Iranians protested the execution of Shia Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by holding rallies outside the Saudi embassy in Tehran.