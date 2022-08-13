Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietySport

Iran’s soccer champions Esteghlal get off to rocky start in new season

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esteghlal and Sepahan

Iran’s Professional League (IPL) kick started a new season this week with a bout that put an end to the invincibility of the blues from the capital Esteghlal for the entire previous season.

Isfahan’s Sepahan FC edged past Esteghlal 2-0 at the Azadi stadium on Friday, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the titleholders.

Both sides had a lackluster performance for almost all of the first half.

Sepahan’s Yassin Salmani took advantage of Esteghlal’s vulnerable defense line and made it 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

Ramin Rezaeian scored the second goal in the 57th minute.

Also on Friday, Anzali’s Malavan lost 1-0 to Paykan in Tehran, Nassaji and Mes Rafsanjan drew a 1-1 tie, Havadar defeated Aluminum 1-0 in Arak, and Mes Kerman took a drubbing by Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-2.

On Saturday, Zob Ahan will face Persepolis in Isfahan, Foolad will play Abadan’s Sanat Naft in a derby in southern city of Ahvaz and Gol Gohar will meet Tractor.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks