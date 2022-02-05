Saturday, February 5, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran slams US for denying visas to wrestlers

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The Iranian government spokesman has slammed the United States for denying visas to six members of the Islamic Republic’s national freestyle wrestling team, which was scheduled to meet the American squad in a much-awaited match in Texas.

In a tweet on Friday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, said denying visas to Iranian wrestlers “proved once again that administration changes will not change the anti-people approach of the United States of America’s government.”

Iran called off the trip after the US State Department denied entry visas to six members of the 35-strong Iranian wrestling team.

In a letter to his American counterpart, Iran Wrestling Federation chief Alireza Dabir, said the Iranian team had decided not to travel to the United States to compete against Team USA at the Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on February 12.

Dabir who was among those denied visas, was interrogated for five hours by officials at the US Consulate in Dubai.

USA Wrestling has formally requested that the Iran Wrestling Federation reconsider its decision and send the delegation which has been approved to enter the United States for the competition.

Previous articleMore films screened on 5th day of Iran’s intl. Fajr Festival
Next articleIran-China trade hits $14.8bn in 2021

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks