Iran reports single Covid death

According to figures released by the health ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 144,633 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 21 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,559,467. Of the latest new cases, 10 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,334,968 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 61 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 65,137,806 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,546,653 have received their second jab and 31,372,435 have got a third or fourth shot.

Currently no city or town is regarded as red, which refers to an area with a high number of Covid infections based on Iran’s color-coded system.