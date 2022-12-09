Iran reports single Covid death

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,652, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

19 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, eight of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,444 patients out of a total of 7,560,067 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,144,768 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,554,284 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,385,790 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.