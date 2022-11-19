Iran warns about silence towards recent terror acts in the country

In a statement, the ministry was referring to the terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Izeh, Esfahan and Mashhad that left dozens of people dead or injured including women and children.

Condemning the deadly acts of terrorism, the foreign ministry said,

“Undoubtedly, the intentional silence of the claimants of human rights and foreign promoters of chaos and violence in Iran in the face of the most blatant terrorist operations in a number of Iranian cities conveys no other message than encouragement of terrorism and promotion of terrorism across the world.”

The statement added, the indiscriminate terrorist killings in the cities of Izeh, Esfahan and Mashhad over the past few days, which followed a recent similar attack against pilgrims and worshipers at the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, reaffirms “how enemies of Iran hide their criminal nature behind the fake mask of sympathy with the people and children of this country.”

It says from the perspective of international regulations and norms, terrorism is condemned in any form and in any time and place; “therefore, the world community and international bodies have a duty to prevent the creation of a safe haven for violence-seekers and radical currents, whose survival depends on promoting unrest and spreading hatred, tension, chaos and riots, by condemning the recent terror attacks in Iran.”

The Iranian foreign ministry also said the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right for a legal and judicial follow-up on the terror acts perpetrated by terrorists and their foreign sponsors based on international law and in accordance with its own rules.