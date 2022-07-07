Thursday, July 7, 2022
Shamkhani: Maintaining security top priority for region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said what the region needs most urgently now is collective cooperation to maintain security.

Ali Shamkhani was speaking at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on Thursday.

Shamkhani said any tension in the region will pave the road for the presence of extra-regional countries that will not be helpful.

He noted that all disputes between
countries in the region must be resolved through dialog.

In the meeting Shamkhani and Pashinian also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Shamkhani expressed satisfaction with political ties between Tehran and Yerevan, saying given the determination of the leaders of the two countries to expand ties in all spheres, economic relations must be boosted in proportion with relations in other areas.

He also underlined the need for Iran and Armenia to implement their agreements, saying this will further bolster bonds between the two sides.

The Armenian prime minister also expressed pleasure at Shamkhani’s visit to Yerevan and said cooperation between them is moving forward.

Pashinian said Armenia is ready to expand ties in all fields wuth Iran in the interests of both sides.

