Iran Sentences Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to Another Year in Jail

Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to a one-year jail term and will be banned from leaving Iran for a year, according to her lawyer Hojjat Kermani.

“Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and one-year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic,” Kermani told the Emtedad News website.

He at the same time noted that he will file an appeal against the sentence.

The Iranian-British national is accused of “involvement in propaganda activity against Islamic Republic” by attending a protest gathering in front of the Iranian embassy in London in 2009 and speaking to BBC Persian.

Back in March, Zaghari was released and her ankle tag was removed after the end of her five-year sentence.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been pardoned by Iran’s Leader last year, but she spent the final year of her term on leave with electronic ankle tag tied to her feet.