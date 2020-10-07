Iran Sends Protest Letters to Baku, Yerevan after War Shells Hit Its Territory

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Ministry has sent letters of protest to Yerevan and Baku over the violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and the threat to its security after rockets fired by Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan fell on the Iranian soil.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Wednesday in reply to a question from reporters about Tehran’s measures in response to the mortar shells that have hit the Islamic Republic’s soil amid the war between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said the Iranian border guards have pursued the case in meetings with the Azeri and Armenian border guards and have submitted formal letters of protest over the violation of the Iranian border territories by the two neighbours.

Moreover, the spokesman added, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent official letters to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and has voiced the Iranian government’s strong protest at the violation of the country’s territorial integrity, the harm to security, and the financial damages inflicted on the Iranian citizens after shells and rockets fired amid the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute hit Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran would by no means show any consideration when it comes to the security of the Iranian nationals, Khatibzadeh noted.

“We have called on the two sides (Azerbaijan and Armenia) to respect Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in light of friendly ties and the principles of good neighbourliness, and take all necessary measures and security precautions to prevent a recurrence of such unacceptable incidents.”

On Tuesday, Iran’s Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami cautioned the warring parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that Tehran will take measures stronger than warnings if the shells fired in the fighting continue to hit Iranian territories.

A few days ago, mortar shells fired by the warring sides in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan hit border rural areas in the Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

According to reports, one of the mortars has fallen in a village in Khoda Afrin county, injuring a 6-year-old child.

The government of Azerbaijan has reportedly apologized over the issue, and promised it would never happen again.