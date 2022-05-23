Monday, May 23, 2022
Iran seizes smuggled fuel, 5 arrested

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

The Iranian police have seized more than 418 thousand liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The commander of Iranian border guards said the confiscated fuel was diesel fuel.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi added that the smugglers tried to escape after the security forces arrived but were captured.

He said besides 5 people arrested, two vessels belonging to them were also seized.

According to the commander of Iran’s border guards, the confiscated fuel is worth 113 billion rials (around USD 452,000).

Iran has been making strenuous efforts in recent years to tackle fuel smuggling which inflicts huge economic losses on the country. To this end, relevant organizations have put in place measures to block entry and exit points that are used for smuggling fuel.

