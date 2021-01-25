Iran Sees No Limit to Expansion of Cooperation with Azerbaijan: Zarif

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his counterpart from the Republic of Azerbaijan have discussed promotion of bilateral relations in a meeting in Baku.

In the Monday meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed major issues of mutual interest between the two countries in the bilateral and regional arenas.

The top Iranian diplomat said he is delighted to be visiting the Republic of Azerbaijan after liberation of the occupied Azeri territories, paid tribute to the victims of war, particularly the civilians, and expressed sympathy with their families.

Foreign Minister Zarif also described the new stage as a significant juncture for helping establish peace and stability in the region and for the interests of all parties.

The Iranian minister said he has started his tour of the region with a visit to Baku in an effort to contribute to the establishment of peace and calm, expressing satisfaction with the growing number of intensive meetings between the Iranian and Azeri officials in recent months.

Foreign Minister Zarif further voiced Iran’s readiness for active and extensive participation in the reconstruction of the liberated Azeri lands situated along the common border of the two countries, highlighted the fruitful negotiations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the most recent meeting of the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission, and stressed that the views expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a Monday meeting demonstrate the two countries’ serious resolve for cooperation.

Iran does not consider any limits to cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Zarif noted, adding that various economic sectors in Iran are fully prepared for active participation in the economic projects in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian foreign minister finally described the establishment of calm in the region as a great opportunity for mutual cooperation in the transit industry and bringing into operation the East-West and the North-South corridors.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bayramov said the relations between Baku and Tehran are based upon friendship and historical and cultural commonalities.

He also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for the stances adopted by its high-ranking officials and people on the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Pointing to the reciprocal visits by the Iranian and Azeri high-ranking delegations, Foreign Minister Bayramov referred to the latest meeting of the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission as an indication that the enhancement of economic ties is one of the top priorities in the bilateral relations.

The two senior diplomats also discussed cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields relating to the Caspian Sea, cultural affairs, water, transportation industry, international affairs, and trilateral cooperation with Turkey.