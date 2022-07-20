Iran sees ground for nuclear agreement ‘in near future’

Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday that a deal would be conceivable in the short term “if America looked at the matter through the prism of America’s national interests, not the Zionist regime’s.”

He also said Iran demanded “serious and verifiable guarantees” that any deal would not be scrapped by a future US president.

Kanaani said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had held a phone conversation with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to facilitate new talks.

He said negotiations with the United States were being carried out via the EU.

He also referred to the trilateral summit of the Iranian, Turkish, and Russian presidents in the Iranian capital and said Tehran had turned into “the capital of diplomacy and the alliance against terrorism and the fight against unilateralism and militarism.”

The Iranian official referred to US President Joe Biden’s recent trip to the Middle East and said messages received directly or indirectly from regional Arab officials indicated that the countries of the region are not ready to align themselves with the United States’ policies against Iran.

He also said Iran and Russia’s technological cooperation predated the Ukrainian war and any attempt to link those ties to the developments in Ukraine was “nonsensical.”

Kanaani emphasized, however, that Iran supported a political solution to the Ukrainian conflict.