Iran security chief Shamkhani leaves for Moscow to take part in regional security event

The meeting brings together top security officials of Afghanistan’s neighbors and will focus on the latest political, economic and security developments on the country.

On the sidelines of the event, Shamkhani will also hold meetings with some of his counterparts to discuss the latest bilateral, regional and international issues.

He will also hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, who visited Iran three months ago, to discuss the joint economic, technological and trade projects between Iran and Russia.

Shamkhani is also scheduled to hold talks with a number of other Russian officials.