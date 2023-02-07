Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Iran security chief Shamkhani leaves for Moscow to take part in regional security event

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has left Tehran for Moscow to take part in the fifth regional security dialogue that is scheduled to be held in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

The meeting brings together top security officials of Afghanistan’s neighbors and will focus on the latest political, economic and security developments on the country.

On the sidelines of the event, Shamkhani will also hold meetings with some of his counterparts to discuss the latest bilateral, regional and international issues.

He will also hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, who visited Iran three months ago, to discuss the joint economic, technological and trade projects between Iran and Russia.

Shamkhani is also scheduled to hold talks with a number of other Russian officials.

