Iran Scolds Arab Quartet Committee’s ‘Groundless’ Allegations

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed as hackneyed and groundless the allegations raised in a statement by the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Khatibzadeh expressed regret over the absurd and hackneyed contents of a statement by the self-proclaimed committee of the Arab community, and advised certain regional states to focus on the fight against the real source of threat to the region, namely the Zionist regime, instead of issuing hollow statements and serving the interests of the US and the Zionist regime.

Denouncing such boring statements as moving in the vicious circle of Iranophobia and legitimization of the illegitimate Zionist regime, the spokesman said, “The groundless allegations (against Iran) are made from the viewpoint of the countries which have made the strategic mistake of establishing relations with the Zionist regime and are now hurriedly seeking to draw attention away from the source of threat in a mistaken belief.”

Khatibzadeh said the countries that have issued the statement are involved in a series of threatening and tension-creating measures in the region, including allowing the regime that has occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) to gain a foothold in the region, suppressing the Bahraini people’s peaceful demonstrations, providing full support for the terrorists and ISIS criminals in Iraq and Syria, and the continuation of a cruel war waged by the bankrupt Saudi-led coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen.

On the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, the spokesperson said, “Iran’s activities are within the framework of exercising the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as interference from the others in this issue is obviously condemned.”

The spokesperson further noted that Iran’s military power is homegrown, emphasized that such defence capability has never posed a threat to the neighbouring countries, and advised certain regional countries not to turn into a stockpile of arms from the US and others and not to purchase imported security instead of relying on national power.

“The countries that have turned a blind eye to the plots hatched by the US and the Zionist regime and have betrayed the cause of liberation of holy al-Quds by announcing their relations with the Zionist regime have no right to question Iran’s honourable support for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon,” he concluded.