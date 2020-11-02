Iran Says Will Wait for Policy Changes No Matter Who Wins US Elections

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran says the country doesn’t care about the results of US elections, and what matters to Iran is Washington’s policies, irrespective of the next US president’s party.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “In Iran, our stance is clear. We do not care about tomorrow (US presidential Election Day) at all. We would see what policy would be adopted by the new US government, from whatever party it is.”

“What is obvious is that both (US) parties and both camps have realized how heavily their policies have failed. They have not achieved any of their objectives (against Iran),” Khatibzadeh added.

He then reminded the US government that the only framework for dialogue is what has been defined by the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Within this framework, anybody making up for the damages, returning (to the nuclear deal) and ending such terrorist-style war against the Iranian nation will be allowed to be in that framework along with the others,” he noted.

“We would monitor tomorrow’s election (in the US), and will then care about the next US government’s measures rather than the (election) results,” the spokesperson concluded.

He also dismissed the accusations that Iran has sought to meddle in the US presidential election.

“History shows that the country that launches coups and interferes (in other countries), the country that changes the heads of (other) states and spends money -as the CIA deploys forces (to other countries)- is the US,” he noted.

“Tehran has announced repeatedly that it is neither interested in meddling in the US elections, nor does it deem the acts of interference to be in the interests of anybody,” the Iranian spokesman stressed.

Khatibzadeh noted that the US election result is based upon a decision made by the American people alone.

“Nevertheless, it appears that the US election has turned into a show more than before. They (US officials) try to make this show more attractive. The whole accusations (against Iran) are rejected, as they are totally baseless,” he stated.