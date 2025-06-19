IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran says to address IAEA chief's inaction"

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rafael Grossi and Mohammad Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has sent an official letter to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following the Zionist regime’s recent attack on Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor.

In his letter, Eslami emphasized that the military strike constituted a grave violation of multiple international legal frameworks, including the Geneva Conventions and their protocols, the IAEA Statute, the UN Scientific Committee’s framework on the effects of atomic radiation, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA, relevant IAEA Board of Governors and General Conference resolutions, as well as IAEA safety standards.

Eslami urged the IAEA to immediately end its “inaction” and formally condemn Israel’s aggressions, which blatantly contravene international regulations.

He stressed that the agency must uphold its statutory responsibilities.
He reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary legal and sovereign measures to defend its rights, and that it holds the IAEA leadership accountable for failing to act in the face of such aggression.

