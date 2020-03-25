Iran Says Some of Its Assets Blocked by US to Be Released Soon

Abdolnasser Hemmati announced on Wednesday that the sum will return to the country with the help of the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry and can definitely improve people’s welfare.

“We will use these resources to import basic commodities, medicines and medical equipment. These resources will lead to greater mobility in the country to improve people’s lives,” Hemmati said.

“In the year of the production jump, the central bank will definitely help the country’s production,” he concluded.