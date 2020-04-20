Iran Says Ready to Send Medical Equipment to Azerbaijan Republic

In a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Alyev on Monday, Rouhani referred to the friendly ties between the two sides, saying the recent cooperation between Tehran and Baku shows that the two countries stand together during difficult days.

He further pointed to the talks between the officials of the two countries to pave the ground for the implementation of the agreements and the development of collaborations, underlining that “I hope all the agreements, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, will go well and be implemented.”

In this telephone conversation, the President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, and touched upon the development of ties and cooperation in all fields.

In turn, the President of Azerbaijan explained the measures taken in this country to deal with the coronavirus.

“Despite special conditions and the ban on travel and traffic aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, transportation projects are being carried out,” underscored Aliev.

He went on to say that despite the problems caused by the coronavirus, Iran and Azerbaijan Republic are reviewing the launch of the Astara-Rasht railway project through a video conference.

Talking about Iran’s success in fighting the coronavirus, the President of Azerbaijan said the Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong health system and Baku welcomes using Iran’s experience in the fight against the virus.

Ilham Aliyev also congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would develop further in all areas.