Iran says ready to hold fresh talks with Saudi Arabia

In the meeting, the top Iraqi diplomat also voiced his country’s readiness to host the next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Baghdad has so far hosted three rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Amir Abdollahian and Hussein also discussed bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The Iraqi foreign minister briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest developments and the post-election situation in Iraq.

Iran’s foreign minister reiterated the need for a civil transfer of power in Iraq based on compromise between all Iraqi groups.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq also discussed economic ties between the two countries.