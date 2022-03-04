Iran says non-oil exports show 40% increase this year

Fatemi Amin added that this year Iran had 40% more exports than last year.

Fatemi Amin was speaking in a meeting with Soren Papikian, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia in Yerevan on Friday.

Fatemi Amin also said Iran and Armenia must try to bring the level of economic relations between the two countries to the level of their very good cultural and historical relations.

Referring to his meeting with the Armenian minister of economy, Fatemi Amin said: “In the meeting, we reached good results and agreements. These positive results have been in areas such as transit and joint ventures and should be implemented in the next few months.”

He further spoke of the presence of Iranian private sector and businesspeople in this trip, adding, “If Iranian and Armenian businesses are connected, we will succeed in improving bilateral relations.

The Armenian official also said in the meeting that his country is a gateway to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Soren Papikian added that the level of cultural and historical relations between the two countries is very high and economic ties have the capacity to improve as well.

Papikian said the development of free zones is one of Armenia’s priorities and added, “Free zones are in fact a market for joining the Eurasian Union and this issue needs to be included in Iran’s agenda to increase the volume of trade.”